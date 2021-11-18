Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

USB opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

