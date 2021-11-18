Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $26.55 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01.

