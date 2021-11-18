Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after buying an additional 117,205 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after purchasing an additional 213,927 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,298,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after purchasing an additional 276,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

NYSE:AIG opened at $57.03 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

