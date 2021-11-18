Timothy P. Mulhere Sells 5,920 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.88. The stock had a trading volume of 638,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,171. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $236.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after acquiring an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

