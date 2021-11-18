Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.89% of Tiptree worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 101.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 31.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $443,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiptree alerts:

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.74%.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.