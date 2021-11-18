Titan Coin (TTN) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $243.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

