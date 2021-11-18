Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,581 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Tivity Health worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

