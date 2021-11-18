TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $88.00 at Robert W. Baird

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Shares of TJX opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,478,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,303,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485,840 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13,963.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

