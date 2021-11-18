Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 1-Year High at $133.63

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.63 and last traded at $133.41, with a volume of 47935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 18.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

