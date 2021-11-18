Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares during the period. Toll Brothers accounts for about 9.6% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.28% of Toll Brothers worth $287,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 301.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 324.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.66.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

