Tom Burnet Buys 13,865 Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Stock

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) insider Tom Burnet bought 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, with a total value of £250,124.60 ($326,789.39).

Shares of LON:KNOS traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,837 ($24.00). The stock had a trading volume of 169,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,938.62. Kainos Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 57.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

