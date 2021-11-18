Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th.

TSE:TXG opened at C$16.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.67. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.05.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

