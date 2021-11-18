Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.82

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.82 and traded as high as C$23.44. Torstar shares last traded at C$23.40, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

