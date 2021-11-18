TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 919 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 87,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 257,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

