Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.00. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $752.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

