Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage Sells 31,800 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Aselage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

