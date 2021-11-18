Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 8441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Specifically, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,087 shares of company stock worth $3,817,377.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,967,000 after purchasing an additional 84,728 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,890,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 777,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

