Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Down 31.5% This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00068896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,037.73 or 0.99978627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.20 or 0.07001228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

