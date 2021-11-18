Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TREB opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Trebia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 190,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,426,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,460,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

