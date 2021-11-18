Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,828 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,460 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

