Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Price Down 25.1% This Week

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for $15.09 or 0.00026152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $24.14 million and $17.96 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trias Token (new)

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

