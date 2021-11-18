Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 251.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,641,000 after buying an additional 262,125 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,513 shares of company stock valued at $42,535,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average of $140.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

