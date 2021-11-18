Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.96.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $9.03 on Thursday, hitting $403.88. 117,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,527. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $399.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.17. The company has a market cap of $426.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

