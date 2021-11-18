Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRRSF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TRRSF stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

