TROY (TROY) Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. TROY has a total market cap of $122.73 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00088486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,080.84 or 1.00362671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.69 or 0.07037332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

