Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:IGT opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.