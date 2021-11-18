Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of TNL opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.62. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

