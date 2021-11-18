Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.4% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 242.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 195,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 138,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.59. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.