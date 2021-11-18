TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.85 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $650.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.56.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.