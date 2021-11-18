TrustSwap (SWAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.11 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $92.11 million and $2.71 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00217293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00085729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006249 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 89,997,895 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

