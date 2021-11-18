TSR (TSRI) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TSR to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TSR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A TSR Competitors 331 1440 2325 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 1.27%. Given TSR’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TSR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13% TSR Competitors -3.09% -4.17% 6.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSR and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million -$600,000.00 3.50 TSR Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 25.10

TSR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TSR. TSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of TSR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSR rivals beat TSR on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

