TTC (TTC) Achieves Market Cap of $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Upbit and IDEX. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00217496 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

