Tullow Oil’s (TLW) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 47.53 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.54. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £680.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

