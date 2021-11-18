Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.
TWKS traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 2,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,271. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05. Turing has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.43.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Turing Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
