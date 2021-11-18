Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 389,100 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the October 14th total of 612,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TKC. VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

