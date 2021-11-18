Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRQ. Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.67.

TSE:TRQ traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.60. 204,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.43. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

