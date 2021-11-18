TurtleCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $556,401.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $556,401.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 115,532,422,155 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

