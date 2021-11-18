Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $768.89 Million

Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post sales of $768.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.80 million to $792.00 million. Twilio reported sales of $548.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $302.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.00. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio has a 52-week low of $275.60 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,914 shares of company stock worth $30,385,515. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

