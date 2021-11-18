Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,233.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0916 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $833,559.83 and $11,233.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00069406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00092679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,003.51 or 1.00803876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.62 or 0.07111751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

