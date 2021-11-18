Ubiq Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,006.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $15,006.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

