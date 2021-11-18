UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218,420 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,537 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of UBS Group worth $64,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.25 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

