UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $209.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,637. Diageo has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $209.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,718,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,513,000 after buying an additional 385,257 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,703,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diageo by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,442,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,163,000 after purchasing an additional 653,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,166,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,587,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 18.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,157,000 after purchasing an additional 586,255 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

