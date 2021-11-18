UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UCBJY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UCB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

