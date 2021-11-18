UChain (UCN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,609.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, UChain has traded down 58.6% against the US dollar. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a market cap of $33,362.78 and approximately $4,609.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00219666 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

