UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. UGI also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

UGI stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. UGI has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

