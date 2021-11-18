UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. UGI also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.
UGI stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. UGI has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55.
About UGI
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
