UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.
UGI stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.11. 1,278,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
Featured Story: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.