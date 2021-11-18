UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

UGI stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.11. 1,278,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

