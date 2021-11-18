Ultra Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $359.49 million and approximately $16.60 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,708.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.99 or 0.00968640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00261661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00041461 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012231 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00028654 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

