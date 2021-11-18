UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 1,000 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $106,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40.

On Monday, October 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 201,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,060. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $107.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.