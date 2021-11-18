UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson Sells 275 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 201,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,060. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $107.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.01.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $73,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
