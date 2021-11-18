UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson Sells 275 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 201,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,060. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $107.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $73,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

