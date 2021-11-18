Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on UNIEF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

